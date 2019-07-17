Berahino looking to kick-start his career at Zulte Waregem

Saido Berahino is heading to Belgium in an attempt to get his career back on track ahead of the new season.

The Burundi international will train with Belgian club Zulte Waregem under the guidance of head coach Francky Dury in the coming weeks as he looks to get himself fit for the forthcoming season.

Berahino has already rejected offers from Russia, the USA, Italy and Turkey to take up the opportunity of training with the Belgian side during pre-season.

The former England Under 21 striker is fully focused on getting fully fit ahead of the new campaign as he tries to put a difficult 12 months behind him — and training abroad should provide the 25-year-old with an opportunity to clear his head following a roller-coaster period.

Stoke are in the process of trying to terminate Berahino’s contract after the striker was banned from driving for 30 months and fined £75,000 for being three times over the legal alcohol limit when he was stopped by police in London in February.

Magistrates convicted the former West Brom striker despite being told he was driving to escape a gang of armed robbers. But Berahino believes he can recapture the sort of form that saw him called up into the senior England squad in 2011.

The forward has just returned from international duty with Burundi at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he captained the team.