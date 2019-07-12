Barcelona signs Atletico Madrid's striker Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona have signed France striker Antoine Griezmann from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid after paying his 120m euro (£107m) buyout clause.

The 28-year-old World Cup winner has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish champions.

Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014 and scored 133 goals in 256 appearances.

He signed a new five-year deal in June 2018 but announced in May he would be leaving the club this summer.

The 2018 World Cup winner becomes the world's sixth most expensive signing behind Ousmane Dembele, Joao Felix, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Neymar.

Griezmann won the Europa League, the Spanish Super Cup and the Uefa Super Cup during his time at Atletico and was the team's top scorer in each of the last five seasons.

He rejected an offer from Barcelona last year and revealed his thought process in a documentary called The Decision.

Atletico also reported Barcelona to Fifa over an alleged illegal approach in December 2017.

Griezmann is the third high-profile player to leave Atletico this summer after defender Lucas Hernandez joined Bayern Munich and long-serving captain Diego Godin left to join Inter Milan after his contract expired.

Atletico finished second in La Liga last season, nine points behind Griezmann's new club.

