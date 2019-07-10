Neymar fails to turn up for training as PSG brand him ‘deplorable’

PSG have said they will take ‘appropriate’ action after Neymar failed to return to the club for pre-season training on Monday.

The Brazil star has made it clear that he wants to leave Paris this summer and return to former club Barcelona, who are keen to have him back.

But a deal between the clubs is not believed to be close and PSG have described the situation caused by the player’s no-show as ‘deplorable’.

“This Monday, July 8, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was summoned for the resumption of activities of the professional group of Paris Saint-Germain. Paris Saint-Germain found that the player Neymar Jr did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorised by the club in advance.”

“Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures resulting from it.”

Neymar was in Brazil over the weekend to watching his beloved national team beat Peru in the final of the Copa America. The 27-year-old was unable to feature in the tournament, having picked up an injury in a warm-up game.

Despite his injury, PSG demanded Neymar’s attendance for a team gathering and are now likely to fine him for his absence.

Neymar is due to attend the world finals of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five – a five-a-side tournament he hosts annually – in his hometown of Praia Grande on Friday and Saturday this week.

Neymar may be trying to force PSG to sell him but the Paris club are in a position of power, according to Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

Bartomeu said last week: “We know that he wants to leave Paris Saint Germain but we know that they don’t want him to leave so there is no case [to answer].”