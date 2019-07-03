How Sarri plans to transform Ronaldo back into a goal machine

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t exactly set the world on fire during his first season with Juventus.

By his standards, a goal return of 28 in all competitions—following his £100million move from Real Madrid— sits firmly in the mediocre category.

And new boss Maurizio Sarri agrees. The new manager of Italy’s perennial champions believes Ronaldo has to raise his game in Turin, and he has told him as much.

In a secret meeting with Ronaldo and Juventus president Gianni Agnelli in Greece, the former Chelsea manager outlined his plans in the transfer market, and how he intends to transform the five-time Ballon d’Or winner into a Serie A goal machine.

Ronaldo scored 44 goals from 44 appearances in his final season in the Spanish capital and Sarri expressed a determination to build his new-look Juventus side around the striker, to ensure he rediscovers his prolific streak.

Tactically, Sarri intends to deploy Ronaldo in a ‘false nine’ role within his favoured 4-3-3 system, using Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa as pacey supports, interchanging on either flank.

In return, Sarri told Ronaldo that he expects him to score more than 30 goals—and to surpass Gonzalo Higuain’s Serie A goal-scoring record.

That will be no mean feat. Under Sarri’s stewardship, the Argentine struck 36 times in 38 appearances for Napoli during the 2015-16 season, a return that tied Gino Rossetti’s record set with Torino in 1928–29.

Sarri managed to pluck the right strings in Higuain’s game, and he intends to do the same with Ronaldo, now 34, and push him to greater heights.

The new Juve boss also pledged to not make the same mistakes at the Allianz Stadium that he made with Chelsea. He insisted his style of play will not compromise the foundations of Juventus’ footballing heritage, meaning he will ensure the Old Lady retains her defensive solidity and aggression, as well as their speed and strength in attack.

That will be reflected in the transfer market, with full-back Joao Cancelo, who has been linked with Manchester City, set to be sacrificed to fund his summer spending.

Italy centre back Daniele Rugani, 24, is likely to feature more too, having flourished under Sarri at Empoli before he failed in a bid to bring him to Chelsea last summer.

At the top of his wish list are defensive reinforcements, including a statement signing in Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman is wanted for his speed to bolster an ageing backline. Juventus are reportedly favourites for his signature, ahead of Barcelona and Manchester United.

Sarri also personally requested that president Agnelli try to sign Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier as a replacement for the outgoing Cancelo.

Meanwhile, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi will be expected to depart the club, with Besiktas and Paris Saint-Germain likely destinations respectively after Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot joined on free transfers to bring a younger look to the midfield.

While Sarri’s insistence on his style ruffled too many feathers at Stamford Bridge, it appears the Italian has learnt that compromise must be key, especially at a club where he must win over Ronaldo, if he is to win over Turin.