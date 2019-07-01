Lampard’s first job at Chelsea is to secure Hudson-Odoi

One of Frank Lampard’s first tasks as Chelsea boss will be to convince Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign a new deal. The teen star’s contract runs out in 2020, and Bayern Munich are poised to swoop for the England winger.

Bayern’s £22million bid last week was rejected, but they could wait until January when the transfer fee would be much reduced. Given Chelsea’s transfer ban and Eden Hazard’s exit, keeping Hudson-Odoi at the club is a priority. Hudson-Odoi has spent the summer rehabilitating from his ruptured Achilles tendon.

Chelsea are set to offer the 18-year old a new five-year contract as they want him to stay and develop under their new manager with Lampard primed to take charge. The winger is making a quicker than expected return following the setback he suffered when he ruptured his Achilles against Burnley in April.

Hudson-Odoi is due to head back to Barcelona, where he had his operation, in the next fortnight for another check-up with the renowned surgeon Ramon Cugat who carried out the procedure to repair his Achilles.