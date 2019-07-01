Close

EYEING

Former Mathare star heavily linked with a move to Egyptian giants Zamalek

In Summary

•Nyakeya downplayed links with moneybags and Kenya Premier League returnees Wazito who had earlier been reported to have tied down the player to a lengthy contract

•His talent saw him named in the 34-man Stars’ Chan squad set to take on Burundi in the first round of qualifiers next month.

by STAR REPORTER
Football
01 July 2019 - 05:00
Cliff Nyakeya in action during a previous training session with Harambee Stars at Moi Stadium, Kasarani
Cliff Nyakeya in action during a previous training session with Harambee Stars at Moi Stadium, Kasarani
Image: ERICK BARASA

Highly-rated Harambee Stars attacking midfielder Cliff Nyakeya is looking to ply his trade outside the country next season after ending his ties with Mathare United.

Nyakeya, who was named the 2018 Kenya Premier League midfielder of the year, has been in demand courtesy of his ability to score and create goals and he has opened up on his desire to turn professional from next season.

The former Gor Mahia Youth player was heavily linked with a move to Caf Confederations Cup holders and Egyptian giants Zamalek but he has refuted penning a deal yet.

Nyakeya confirmed to have cut his ties with Mathare in order to pursue his professional dream after narrowly failing to finalise a move in the last transfer window.

In February, the versatile player hinted on going for greener pastures as well as feature in a league where the matches are broadcast worldwide so as to market his talent. His talent saw him named in the 34-man Stars’ Chan squad set to take on Burundi in the first round of qualifiers next month.

“I can confirm I will not feature for the Slum Boys next season. I have several and good offers from big clubs in the country and beyond but it’s my wish to go professional next season. Playing outside the country in high profile league has been my dream and I believe the time is ripe for me to cross borders. I am working on one of the deals and I hope it shall go through by the end of the week.

Nyakeya downplayed links with moneybags and Kenya Premier League returnees Wazito who had earlier been reported to have tied down the player to a lengthy contract.

Nyakeya had been rumoured to have inked a deal with Wazito alongside national U-23 defender and a former player Johnstone Omurwa. Gor Mahia were also reported to have been pushing for a reunion. “I have been reading that I have joined Wazito but the truth is I am yet to sign any deal. Locally based clubs have approached me but I haven’t agreed on terms with any neither have I signed any deal.”

MORE;

Nyakeya eager to graduate from Stars’ reserve player to regular starter

Nyakeya has been a reliable player for Mathare United and emerged the club’s top scorer last year.
Sports
1 month ago

Nyakeya thanks former Gor official for lifting his career

In a gesture unlikely to be followed by many players, Mathare United’s Cliff Nyakeya, the 2018 midfielder of the year, has credited his achievement ...
Sports
8 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER
Football
01 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Lewa Marathon: Kipkurui, Kiruki clinch titles
    1d ago Athletics

  2. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  3. Barca star’s shootout miss sees Uruguay out of Copa
    17h ago Football

  4. Kenyans finally get it right against Egyptians in Kampala
    1d ago Football

  5. No character, no experience - TZ coach on loss to Kenya
    2d ago Football

Latest Videos