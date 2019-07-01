Former Mathare star heavily linked with a move to Egyptian giants Zamalek

Highly-rated Harambee Stars attacking midfielder Cliff Nyakeya is looking to ply his trade outside the country next season after ending his ties with Mathare United.

Nyakeya, who was named the 2018 Kenya Premier League midfielder of the year, has been in demand courtesy of his ability to score and create goals and he has opened up on his desire to turn professional from next season.

The former Gor Mahia Youth player was heavily linked with a move to Caf Confederations Cup holders and Egyptian giants Zamalek but he has refuted penning a deal yet.

Nyakeya confirmed to have cut his ties with Mathare in order to pursue his professional dream after narrowly failing to finalise a move in the last transfer window.

In February, the versatile player hinted on going for greener pastures as well as feature in a league where the matches are broadcast worldwide so as to market his talent. His talent saw him named in the 34-man Stars’ Chan squad set to take on Burundi in the first round of qualifiers next month.

“I can confirm I will not feature for the Slum Boys next season. I have several and good offers from big clubs in the country and beyond but it’s my wish to go professional next season. Playing outside the country in high profile league has been my dream and I believe the time is ripe for me to cross borders. I am working on one of the deals and I hope it shall go through by the end of the week.

Nyakeya downplayed links with moneybags and Kenya Premier League returnees Wazito who had earlier been reported to have tied down the player to a lengthy contract.

Nyakeya had been rumoured to have inked a deal with Wazito alongside national U-23 defender and a former player Johnstone Omurwa. Gor Mahia were also reported to have been pushing for a reunion. “I have been reading that I have joined Wazito but the truth is I am yet to sign any deal. Locally based clubs have approached me but I haven’t agreed on terms with any neither have I signed any deal.”