Olunga elated after engineering Kenya’s win against Tanzania

Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga is elated to have opened his goal account in the Africa Cup of Nations after netting a brace against Tanzania in their second Group C match played on Thursday.

Kenya laboured for a 3-2 win, where the Kashiwa Reysol striker shouldered the scoring responsibilities and is looking forward to bagging more goals in the final duel against Senegal on Monday.

Olunga was almost a sure bet to score at least a goal in the tournament going by his form both at the club and national team level and the former Girona man did not disappoint as he beat Tanzania keeper Aishi Manula twice in line with the expectations of the fans.

“It feels good for me to have scored for the first time at this stage and I am very proud of myself and the entire team. It’s a dream come true for me as the last time Kenya was at Afcon, I was only 10 years. This is a good milestone for me. I dedicate the win and the goals to my Mum back at home and I believe I will carry the scoring spirit to the final game. We were a little bit nervous at the start but we grew in confidence and managed to beat them.”

Skipper Victor Wanyama challenged the team to approach the Senegal match as a final and qualify to the second round by all means. “It was a tough match but teamwork delivered the win for us. We have to take the Senegal match as a final. We have to play as a unit and give our best and I hope we will qualify for the second round.”

Meanwhile, coach Sebastien Migne still harbours a dream of gracing the second round despite coming up against favourites Senegal in the final match. Kenya will be out to upset the Teranga Lions and sail to the knockout stages for the first time in history. The win resuscitated Stars hopes as they had lost 2-0 to Algeria in the opening match.

“We played our hearts out and players showed quality and gave the entire nation something to smile about. At least Kenyans can be proud of the team and with the quality and fighting spirit which they depicted even though we were not perfect, I think everything is possible.”