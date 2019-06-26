Close

Nigeria sail to the second round of 2019 AFCON

A hard fought 1-0 win over Guinea in their second group B match is all what the 2013 champions needed

• Chelsea centre half Kenneth Omeruo who is on a loan spell to Leganes rose high in the 74th minute to nod in Simon Moses corner kick a goal which turned to be the match winner for the Super Eagles.

• Guinea will be looking to breath life to their dwindling second round pursuit when they play Burundi in their final group stage match.

by Meshack Kisenge
26 June 2019 - 19:46
Three-time champions Nigeria is the first team to book a place in the second round of the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

A hard fought 1-0 win over Guinea in their second group B match is all what the 2013 champions needed to advance to the knockout stages.

Chelsea centre half Kenneth Omeruo who is on a loan spell to Leganes rose high in the 74th minute to nod in Simon Moses corner kick a goal which turned to be the match winner for the Super Eagles.

The Gernot Rohr coached side opened their quest to claim a fifth continental title with a similar win over debutants Burundi and today's result leaves them at top of their pool with six points.

Meanwhile, Guinea will be looking to breath life to their dwindling second round pursuit when they play Burundi in their final group stage match.

The West African nation which is under the stewardship of former Harambee Stars tactician Paul Put played Madagascar to a two all draw in their opener.

