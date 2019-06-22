Liverpool decide to keep Origi rather than cash in on his Champions League exploits

Liverpool have elected to keep Divock Origi at the club this summer.

Origi has just one year remaining on his current contract at Anfield and Liverpool have the chance to cash in on the striker following his exploits in the Champions League. However, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp sees the 24-year-old as an important member of his squad.

Origi scored some vital goals for Liverpool last season, which included a strike in the Champions League final win against Tottenham after he previously hit a brace in the incredible victory against Barcelona in the semi-finals. In the Premier League Origi scored dramatic late winners at home to Everton and away to Newcastle. With Daniel Sturridge having left the club, Origi could be a key backup option in attack for Liverpool next season.

Origi joined Liverpool in 2014 and spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Wolfsburg. So far the Belgian forward has scored 28 goals in 98 appearances for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Klopp has dropped a hint he could be about to splash the cash this summer. Klopp feels he must invest in his squad to keep up with rivals.

“Liverpool is an ambitious club and if we didn’t spend the same amount of money as others, we wouldn’t be able to compete,” Klopp told German broadcaster ZDF. Everybody’s splashing the cash, so we have to do the same.”

Liverpool are in the market for an attacker to replace Daniel Sturridge, who will leave this summer at the end of his contract. The Reds have looked at 12 players including former Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore, Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser and Red Bull Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner. They have also been linked with Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo.