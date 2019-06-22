Close

Acakoro and Kitale Queens through to Chapa Dimba final

In Summary

• The boys’ semifinals will be played today where Al-Ahly from Rift Valley will face South B United from Nairobi as Kisumu’s finest, Manyatta United take on Western champions, Lugari Blue Saints.

• Kitale Queens thrashed Barcelona Ladies 6-1 in a one-sided semifinal at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.

by GERALD MUTETHIA Correspondent, Meru
Football
22 June 2019 - 05:00
Nairobi's Acakoro girls team (in blue) and the Ndhiwa from Nyanza (Yellow) from their changing rooms to Kinoru Stadium during the second edition Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom in Meru on June 20. Acakoro beat Ndhiwa 3-2.
Image: GERALD MUTETHIA

 

Nairobi’s Acakoro Ladies and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley will tomorrow fight for the national title in the grand finale of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament.

Kitale Queens thrashed Barcelona Ladies 6-1 in a one-sided semifinal at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.

Metrine Nanjala netted the opening goal for the energised Kitale Queens in the 20th minute before Daisy Busia scored the second in the 38th minute, the first half ending 2-0. The second half saw Peris Nafula and Agneta Marondo each score a brace for Kitale Queens in 65th and 72nd minutes, and 70th & 82nd minutes respectively. Barcelona’s star Jane Njeri scored a late penalty for her team in the 91st, the match ending 6-1.

“This was a good game though it did not go our way. We are glad we did our best.  Our supportive fans gave energy to the players, boosting their morale and the girls responded accordingly. The game was not just on our side,” said Barcelona Ladies coach, Emman Gullat.

‘We played very well today and won the semis. We have a tough opponent in the finals but we will do our best,” said Carol Auma, Captain Acakoro Ladies.

The boys’ semifinals will be played today where Al-Ahly from Rift Valley will face South B United from Nairobi as Kisumu’s finest, Manyatta United take on Western champions, Lugari Blue Saints.

Referees and the Nairobi's Acakoro girls team (in blue) and the Ndhiwa from Nyanza from their changing rooms to Kinoru Stadium during the second edition Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom in Meru on June 20. Acakoro beat Ndhiwa 3-2.
Image: GERALD MUTETHIA
Latest Videos