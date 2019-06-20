Close

NEYMAR WANTED BACK

Suarez wants Neymar back at Barcelona

In Summary

• Who would not want to enjoy players like Ney? But he belongs to PSG and these are things that are always talked about during the market — Suarez

by JAMES AYLES
20 June 2019 - 00:00
Luiz Suarez, Neymar and Lionel messi during a past match
Luiz Suarez, Neymar and Lionel messi during a past match
Image: /REUTERS

Neymar would be welcomed back to Barcelona with open arms, according to his former team-mate Luis Suarez.

The pair spent three seasons together at the Nou Camp, winning the treble in 2015, before the Brazilian departed for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record Sh25.5bn transfer in 2017.

Neymar is now reportedly keen on returning to the Catalan giants to resume his potent combination with Suarez and Lionel Messi, and the 32-year-old was excited at the prospect.

Suarez said: “I was privileged to fulfil one of the best years of my life as a football player at Barcelona next to the best in the world, Messi, and the second-best in the world, Neymar,” he said.

“For me, it was one of the best moments I’ve ever lived, winning the treble.”

Together, the pair won eight trophies in three years, with Suarez contributing 122 goals while Neymar scored 90.

Suarez added: “Who would not want to enjoy players like Ney? But he belongs to PSG and these are things that are always talked about during the market.”

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, who joined Barcelona after Neymar had left, also joined the chorus for his return.

He said: “It would be lovely if he wanted to come (back to Barcelona). He won everything, everyone likes him there.”

