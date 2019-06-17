Wazito refute plunging into premature transfer deals

Kenya Premier League returnees Wazito have denied signing three players ahead of the transfer window which opens today to September 2.

Wazito were last week reported to have won the signatures of Sony Sugar striker Derrick Otanga, Mathare winger Cliff Nyakeya and Gor Mahia midfielder Cercidy Okeyo but the club has refuted launching their transfer business yet.

According to their sporting director Solomon Alubala, the outfit is yet to acquire the services of any player and termed the links to the trio as mere rumours.

He, however, admitted to having plans of beefing up the already star-studded squad but declined to disclose the number of players expected to be signed as well as those who will be deemed surplus to requirement.

“I can confirm that we have not signed any player yet. I am also reading that we have brought in the three players but treat it as rumours as the window is yet to open. Of course, we have our targets and we will reveal them to the public once we have finalised everything. From our performance in the second tier, we identified areas to strengthen and now that we will be gracing the top flight, we also have to inject experience in the squad.”

Alubala further said he will have a word with the technical bench and pledged to roll out their transfer plan in the course of the week.

“I will convene a meeting today with the technical bench to discuss a number of issues among which is transfers and receive their recommendations. We broke camp when the league ended but perhaps by the end of the week, I will be able to make it clear on the number of players we will sign or release,” he said.

Otanga who netted 13 league goals last season has attracted interests from several clubs and was last week linked with a move to Gor Mahia. However, the club refuted his acquisition. ‘The Moneybags’ are understood to be muscling for the signatures of experienced players ahead of their return to the KPL after a year in the cold.