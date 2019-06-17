Triumphant Makori leads last six Royal qualifiers to Karen Masters

Home golfer George Makori led the last batch of qualifiers from Royal Nairobi to the Pro-Am in the forthcoming KCB Karen Masters and exuded confidence ahead of the Sunshine Tour event.

Playing off handicap 15, Makori shot 39 stableford points made up of 19 in the front nine and 20 in the back nine to emerge the overall winner.

“I’m over the moon. Qualifying for the Masters is a dream come true and a once in a lifetime opportunity for locals who now have the chance to brush shoulders with the cream of Sunshine Tour’s Best. Being in the last group of qualifiers, we have a lot of catch up to do as there are only two weeks left before the event starts. The play was all good. I enjoyed my four-ball which included Ken Monari,” said Makori.

Other qualifiers from Royal Nairobi were men’s winner Robert Nyanchoga with 38points; lady winner Jessica Kang (33 points); staff winner Timothy Kuria (28 points); guest winner Muli Kavita from Machakos Golf Club (39 points) and the wildcard winner Charles Machani whose slot was determined by a random balloting of players cards at prize giving.

Like Makori, Nyanchoga also savoured Karen Masters qualification. He beat club-mate Bharat Gohil to the Masters' slot on countback. Nyanchoga shot 21 and 17 in both nines whereas Gohil carded scores of 20 and 18 in the first and second nines respectively.

\Bernard Kiraithe placed third in the men’s category with 37 points. First nine winner with a score of 20 was J. Juma while Chrispin Muoune won the second nine on a similar score. Nancy Ikinu and Allan Oluoch were the women’s and men’s longest drive winners. Lady winner Jessica Kang also won nearest to the pin.

KCB Bank Kenya head of corporate banking Timothy Kuria, who was also the staff winner, lauded the golfers for the huge turnout. Over 200 golfers took part in the event.

“We are redefining golfing in Kenya by increasingly giving more opportunities to amateur and professional golfers across the country. We believe in growing sports talent for local and international competitions. It’s our way of using golf to promote sports tourism and as a result, catalysing Kenya’s economic growth agenda.

On behalf of KCB Bank, I welcome you to the 2019 KCB Karen Masters that will tee off at Karen Country Club on June 26-30th. Come join the swing masters in what promises to be a week of great golfing action,” he added.