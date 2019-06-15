Matasi hopes to make a mark, earn legendary status in the goalkeeping club

Following in the footsteps of legendary compatriots like James Sianga, Mohammed Abass, John Busolo as well as Washington Muhanji and Francis Onyiso both who turned out for the military side, now known as Ulinzi Stars, is something Patrick Matasi has always dreamed of.

And now in just a week, that dream will come true when he walks behind skipper Victor Wanyama for the Harambee Stars opening match against Algeria at the 2019 African cup of Nations in Egypt.

“It was always my dream to make it in football. It is still yet to sink in what we have achieved but once we take to the pitch for the first match, the reality will dawn on us,” said the St. George’s of Ethiopia shot-stopper. Ever since taking up the starting slot at AFC Leopards way back in 2011, Matasi knew he would one day feature for the Stars—a dream that came true in 2017 for the player who started out at Kabras United.

Matasi said they will strive to give a good account of themselves against Algeria, Tanzania and Senegal in Group C in the continental premier competition.

“Against Algeria, we will come up against a Premier League winner (Riyad Mahrez) while the midst of Senegal squad, we have a Champions League winner (Sadio Mane). This is enough motivation for us to put in extra work in training,” said Matasi.

The shot-stopper is the now the undisputable number one in a stable of goalkeepers that has the increasing depth that hooves well for the future. With him in Egypt will be Bandari’s Farouk Shikalo and John Oyemba the Kariobangi Sharks custodian.

“We have very good young goalkeepers coming up and that motivates all of us to work hard and learn from each other. This is a chance for the three of us but many more will get opportunities in the future,” concluded the 31-year-old.

Matasi kept three clean sheets in the qualifiers at home to Ghana and both matches against Ethiopia—something he believes is due to the trust they have for each other and hopes this will continue during Afcon.