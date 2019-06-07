Boost for Police as Okeyo returns to action after a 3-week absence

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League side Police received a major boost following the return of towering midfielder Willis Okeyo who has been away in Germany.

Okeyo has been away for the past three weeks on a coaching program in VfB Stuttgart, Germany.

The Police skipper missed his side’s 3-2 win over Parklands. The law enforcers face United States International University tomorrow (USIU) and his return to action will be a major boost. Okeyo also coaches the USIU Ladies and he will no doubt be on the touchline when the girls face Telkom tomorrow.

He said: “The return of Willis is well-timed because of his role in the team. He is the captain and one of our most experienced players and most reliable midfielder. It is a motivation for the players and his leadership on and off the field will be key in the upcoming fixtures.”

Vice-captain Oliver Echenje, who led the side in the absence of their star man, said Okeyo’s overseas experience coupled with his dynamism, will be vital in the fixture run in.

He said: “His wealth of experience from abroad, understanding of the game and maturity display will inspire the team, laying alongside him is an honour. His availability will steady our midfield and keep it ticking because he offers different solutions.”

The International midfielder, who earlier hailed the German program as high performing, intense and aggressive, will hope to invest his new strategies in a double assignment with the students tomorrow.