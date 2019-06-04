Under fire Sharks goalkeeper Oyemba tells off critics and vows to deliver in Egypt

Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper John Oyemba has overcome the criticism directed at him following his inclusion in the Harambee Stars Africa Cup of Nations-bound squad and is looking forward to representing the country in Egypt.

Oyemba’s inclusion in the 27-man provisional squad, which is currently camping in France, sparked an uproar as stakeholders opined that his form at club level was way below that of other shot-stoppers, who were overlooked during the selection.

Oyemba burst into the limelight in 2017 when Sharks were promoted to the Kenya Premier League, where he kept the cleanest sheets in his maiden season.

His heroics in his inaugural top-flight season earned him the recognition of the goalkeeper of the year by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) and was considered one of the most promising shot-stoppers.

However, his career took a wrong turn when he suffered a career-threatening back injury last year in June which kept him out of action for almost three months hence his form nose-dived.

The ramifications of the injury layoff have been rife as he has conceded relatively cheap goals in the past season and has since been alternating for the first choice with national U-23 Emerging Stars Brian Bwire. Third choice Gad Mathews has been used widely in Cups and tournaments.

His inclusion to the team alongside Bwire generated heated debate from fans and stakeholders, who faulted Migne for openly preferring the two at the expense of other goalkeepers who had stellar seasons.

While naming his squad to France, Migne dropped Bwire but retained Oyemba who has vowed to fight for playing time in Egypt.

Oyemba, who left for Paris yesterday alongside Bandari goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo after playing in the SportPesa Shield Cup finals over the weekend, said he had overcome the criticism and is ready to out-muscle the latter and Stars’ first choice Patrick Matasi.

“I am a player and my job is to play. I selected myself to the team neither did I influence the selectors. I have turned a deaf ear on criticism directed to me and I am looking forward to the tournament and representing the country at the continental stage. I am ready to compete for playing time in the tournament.”