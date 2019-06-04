Porters seek to emulate Gor

Bandari looking to replicate K'Ogalo's success when they return to continental football

Bandari will represent the country in next season’s continental football.

In Summary

• The Congolese defender believes through proper preparations, they will be able to announce their big return to African football.

• Kariobangi Sharks’ captain Erick Juma has urged his teammates to pick lessons from their pre-season Everton clash and replicate them in the league matches.

DOWN AND OUT: Bandari’s Felly Mulumba shields the ball against Makambo Maolongi of Lupopo during their match.
DOWN AND OUT: Bandari’s Felly Mulumba shields the ball against Makambo Maolongi of Lupopo during their match.
Image: FILE

Experienced Bandari skipper Felly Mulumba has expressed their desire to replicate Gor Mahia’s success when they return to the Caf Confederations Cup.

Bandari will represent the country in next season’s continental football after clinching the SportPesa Shield Cup last weekend and Mulumba is keen to carbon copy Gor’s last season’s exploits.

Gor reached to the quarterfinals of the tournament in the recently concluded season where they bowed out to Morocco’s RS Berkane—a milestone which Bandari want to match.

 

The club, which is reportedly heading to South Africa for their pre-season, will be making their return to continental football after four years in the cold and the burly captain is adamant that they will defy odds and punch above their weights.

The Congolese defender believes through proper preparations, they will be able to announce their big return to African football.

“It has been a tough season for us and we are grateful. We have won a trophy despite the fixture congestion.

"We are now heading back to continental football and we have to learn from Gor Mahia who are experienced at that level.

"We know we are representing the country and we don’t want to bring shame.

"I am sure with good preps, we will be able to achieve what our compatriots have. We will be playing at the Cecafa Kagame Cup and it’s also a platform for us to use for exposure in readiness for the tournament,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks’ captain Erick Juma has urged his teammates to pick lessons from their pre-season Everton clash and replicate them in the league matches. Sharks are lined up to host the English Premier League side at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani on July 7 in an international friendly fixture.

 

Juma said: “We lost to Bandari but it’s not over yet as we have next season and we will be seeking at redemption. We begin our preseason against Everton and we hope to learn a lot from the match. I urge my teammates to pick vital lessons from the Everton match and apply them in the league. Against Bandari, we wasted clear cut chances in the first half and made mistakes which they punished us and ended up relinquishing the cup to them.”

More:

Bandari coach plots South Africa pre-season ahead of next season

Bandari earned the rights to represent the country at the continental stage after thrashing Kariobangi Sharks 3-1
Sports
1 day ago

Bandari rule out revenge but promise to slay Sharks

Bandari lost 1-0 to Sharks in the final of the SportPesa Cup held in January.
Sports
3 weeks ago

Bandari whip Chemelil to keep their title chase alive

Bandari team manager Wilson Oburu hailed the teams fighting spirit.
Sports
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY MESHACK KISENGE
Football
04 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    2w ago Football

  2. Kenya bows out of Paris 7s
    1d ago Rugby

  3. Neymar denies rape accusation
    1d ago Football

  4. Kakamega Homeboyz threatens to pull out of Kenya premier ...
    3d ago Football

  5. Warriors outlast Raptors to square NBA Finals at 1-1
    1d ago Basketball

Latest Videos