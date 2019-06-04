Bandari looking to replicate K'Ogalo's success when they return to continental football

Experienced Bandari skipper Felly Mulumba has expressed their desire to replicate Gor Mahia’s success when they return to the Caf Confederations Cup.

Bandari will represent the country in next season’s continental football after clinching the SportPesa Shield Cup last weekend and Mulumba is keen to carbon copy Gor’s last season’s exploits.

Gor reached to the quarterfinals of the tournament in the recently concluded season where they bowed out to Morocco’s RS Berkane—a milestone which Bandari want to match.

The club, which is reportedly heading to South Africa for their pre-season, will be making their return to continental football after four years in the cold and the burly captain is adamant that they will defy odds and punch above their weights.

The Congolese defender believes through proper preparations, they will be able to announce their big return to African football.

“It has been a tough season for us and we are grateful. We have won a trophy despite the fixture congestion.

"We are now heading back to continental football and we have to learn from Gor Mahia who are experienced at that level.

"We know we are representing the country and we don’t want to bring shame.

"I am sure with good preps, we will be able to achieve what our compatriots have. We will be playing at the Cecafa Kagame Cup and it’s also a platform for us to use for exposure in readiness for the tournament,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks’ captain Erick Juma has urged his teammates to pick lessons from their pre-season Everton clash and replicate them in the league matches. Sharks are lined up to host the English Premier League side at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani on July 7 in an international friendly fixture.

Juma said: “We lost to Bandari but it’s not over yet as we have next season and we will be seeking at redemption. We begin our preseason against Everton and we hope to learn a lot from the match. I urge my teammates to pick vital lessons from the Everton match and apply them in the league. Against Bandari, we wasted clear cut chances in the first half and made mistakes which they punished us and ended up relinquishing the cup to them.”