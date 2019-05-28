KAGC champion Njoroge leads a four-man Kenyan team to Region VI show in Burundi

Reigning Kenya Amateur Golf champion Samuel Njoroge will lead a four-man Kenya team to the forthcoming Region IV slated for Bujumbura, Burundi from June 5-8.

The national team departs on June 4 for Bujumbura, Burundi, where they will participate in tournament formerly known as East Africa Challenge.

Njoroge, who was crowned the champion of the KAGC, formerly Goty, after winning the last year’s Nyali Open will be joined by Simon Njogu and the top two juniors Zubair Khan and Mutahi Kibugu.

Newly elected Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Anthony Murage, will accompany the team alongside tournament director, Ben Omuodo. The team, according to Omuodo, was selected based on the current Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) ranking and Junior Order of Merit.

Njoroge, who turns out for Railway Club, has been posting good results since winning Mt Kenya Golf Championship, which was the first event in the 2019 KAGC Series.

Both Kibugu and Zubair played for Muthaiga at this year’s Tannahill Shield. Kibugu was also among the six amateurs, who represented the country at the Magical Kenya Open. Zubair returned an impressive score of two over par 74 to grab a one-shot lead from club-mate Kibugu in the opening round of this year’s Kabate Junior Open at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Monday.

In Bujumbura, Kenya joins five other countries from East Africa namely Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia, who will be battling out for the coveted Region IV trophy.

Format of play on Day One will be on stroke play format while Day 2 and 3 will see participating nations play Foursomes and Singles. “We will go down in history for hosting the Inaugural Region IV tournament which was held in Nyali last year,” said KGU chairman Murage.

Omuodo said: “I have full confidence with the team which has been training for the last few weeks under the leadership of team coach John Van LiefLand and we are ready to beat the defending champions Team Uganda who are our perennial rivals,”