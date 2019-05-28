Andersen here for Crown Paints Invitational tourney next month

South Africa-based Els Club-Copperleaf pro-Stefan Andersen Engell and his Mumias counterpart Dismas Indiza are among 35 local professionals invited to grace the inaugural Crown Paints Invitational tournament slated for June 4-7 at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club.

Andersen, who has represented the country at the Kenya Open on several occasions, is in town ready for action.

Other home pros invited for the 72-hole four-day stroke-play competition include Kenya’s most decorated pro golfer Jacob Okello of Golf Park, his club-mate Tony Omuli, Simon Ngige (Thika GC), David Wakhu (Golf Park), on form Eric Ooko (Royal), Jeff Kubwa, Frank Matilo, Muthaiga resident pro Nelson Mudanyi and his Windsor counterpart Rizwan Charania.

During the official launch of the event at Muthaiga, Professional Golfers of Kenya chairman Charan Thethy said they are using the event as a build up for next month’s Sunshine Tour KCB Karen Masters.

Charan added that professionals from Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda will also be invited to feature in the event.

“I would like to thank Crown Paints for their generous gesture. It couldn’t have come at a better time when we are preparing for the Karen Masters. We are calling on other corporate entities to support this event as we are planning to go big by inviting regional professional,” Charan said.

Among those expected from Uganda include Deo Akope, who has played on several tours in Kenya and Philip Kasozi, who represented his country at the 2019 Magical Kenya Open following his participation in the Safari Tour Golf Series. Expected from Rwanda are usual suspects Emmanuel Ruterana and Jean Baptiste.

Crown Paints CEO Rakesh Rao said the pro sponsorship is intended to prop-up their ongoing amateur series which ends in September.

“We are proud to be associated with Kenyan pros at a time when the Kenya Open and Karen Masters are bringing world-beating golfers to the country. Our sponsorship goes a long way in whipping up the enthusiasm of local pros and adding up to our list of golfing schedule with our ongoing series for amateurs,” said Rakesh.

The winner of the inaugural event will bag Sh150,000 while second-placed pro will walk home with Sh110,000.

Tournament Director Elisha Kasuku said preparations are at an advanced stage. Kasuku observed that ongoing rains have restored the course to its pristine lush green condition.

“We expect some good scores and a great tournament too. The roughs are truly rough so keeping on the fairways will be key to success for the pros. The greens and fairways are looking good again following the prolonged dry weather,” said Kasuku.