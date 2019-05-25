Relegation scrap takes center stage as Kenya Premier League closes to an end

Four teams go into the penultimate round of the Kenya Premier League still quaking in their boots as the threat of relegation becomes a reality.

Posta Rangers, Chemelil Sugar, Zoo Kericho and Vihiga United—are all separated by five points with two matches left to play but by the end of the regular campaign, one of them will have joined Mount Kenya out of the top flight league while another will have another shot at survival by negotiating the relegation/promotion playoffs.

Of the four teams, Posta starts the weekend favourites to beat the drop.

With 31 points, they face Gor Mahia, knowing that a result against the champions-elect will put them in good stead as they seek to retain their top-flight status.

“Our fate is in our hands. We have to do our job as a team and get the result we need to remain in the league. I am confident we have it in us to get the job done,” said experienced defender Joakins Atudo.

Playing in front of their intimidating fans will give Chemelil Sugar hope that they can get victory over Mathare United this afternoon and inch closer to survival. Chemelil have disappointed many this season with their results but with same points as Posta—four more points the next tea— will assure them of a place among the elite next season.

Zoo Kericho know their fate is out of their hands but as long as they have a mathematical chance of remaining in the league, they will give it their best shot to keep Premier League football in Kericho.

Tomorrow, they entertain a Kakamega Homeboyz side that have taken their foot off the pedal once they realised their long-shot title aspirations had been wiped out.

Coach Herman Iswekha was impressed with his sides gutsy performance that earned them a vital point against Tusker in midweek. He will be looking for more of the same from the likes of Danson Chetambe and Geoffrey Gichana when Zoo walks out into the Green Stadium tomorrow.

Vihiga United have little room to manoeuvre to ensure they do not take up the unwanted second automatic relegation slot. They will entertain Western Stima tomorrow knowing that even a victory against their neighbours might not be enough in the final scheme of things but as long as there is the hope of survival, they will scrap to the end and the point against Gor on Wednesday proves it.