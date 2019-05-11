Zico warns players to focus and avoid falling prey to the hype around the match

Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has warned his players against falling to the hype around their match against Sofapaka and in instead, concentrate on sealing the three points.

Gor will host Sofapaka at the Moi Stadium Kisumu as they seeking to widen the gap between them and their matchday opponents to 10— a result which will leave them two wins shy of clinching their 18th league title.

The match has attracted hype on social media and Zico wants his players to harbour a winning mentality and silence ‘Batoto Ba Mungu’ who are second with 56 points.

The 2009 league champions, who will be without their lethal forward Umaru Kasumba, have been hotly favoured to frustrate Gor in their bid to win the title with three matches remaining. However, Zico has called for total focus from his charges ahead of the match.

“We have prepared for the match with the seriousness it deserves and I want to tell my players that no matches are won before they are played. There is a lot of hype around the fixture but they (players) have to concentrate on winning the match. The match is just like any other and their mentalities should not change just because we are playing Sofapaka. The boys rested on Thursday and resumed training Friday and they are all ready for selection apart from Dennis Oliech.”

Gor Mahia have emerged victorious 11 times in the last 23 meetings between the two while Sofapaka have savoured victory thrice while 11 matches have ended in a draw.

The 11-time champions Tusker will hope to replicate their 4-1 win over Mt Kenya United when they tackle Nzoia Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos. The brewers are placed sixth with 45 points—13 ahead of their Match Day rivals who are 12th.

Posta Rangers will draw inspiration from their 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars in their last match when they muscle for the three points against Vihiga United at the same venue.

The two teams will have their sights trained on the three points to relieve their relegation fears as Rangers are 14th with 29 points—five more than that of Vihiga who are 16th.

AFC Leopards will play Sony Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium in a rescheduled match which was initially set to be played last month but Ingwe walked out of the pitch citing lack of an ambulance.

Ingwe will be clawing to bounce back to their winning ways after a one-all draw with Zoo Kericho while Sony will be out to extend their good run which has seen them settle for the seventh spot with 45 points.

Four-time champions Ulinzi Stars will be gunning for redemption when they visit the second from bottom Zoo Kericho at the Kericho Green Stadium.

Ulinzi fell 1-0 to Rangers in their last match and a win will enrich their chances of top four finish. The soldiers are placed eighth with 39 points.

Similarly, the 2008 champions Mathare United will be out to avenge their 3-2 slum derby loss when they play Mt Kenya United at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani. Kakamega Homeboyz entertain Western Stima at Bukhungu Stadium.