Ingwe coach Mbungo reveals long-term plans at the den

Andre Casa Mbungo who has in a short span guided the former soccer giants Afc Leopards to sterling performance since he took over a few months ago has revealed his desire to work with the team for a longer period as he aims to bring back Ingwe’s lost glory.

Speaking in Kakamega after the team was awarded a walkover against Nzoia FC who didn’t turn up on Wednesday Mbungo expressed his happiness with the current players at and said he was working on both short and long term programs for the team.

“I want to thank God for the excellent job we are doing at the moment as a team, we were prepared well for this game but it has happened the way it has happened. We took over when the team was struggling and sitting in a very bad position on the league table, but gradually we are slowly moving upward through hard work and sacrifice and I’m happy for everyone. God has plans for everything."

“The players we brought in have assisted us in a big way both inside the field and outside with instilling winning mentality to rest of the players who had little experience, something that has also resulted into internal competition in the playing unit."

“Let me also laud exceptional vast experience possessed by David Ochieng and Paul Were who have all added the fighting spirit in the team, we however still have some areas in the team that we are working out to fix so that we can finish the league in a better position,” Mbungo pointed out.

The tactician said Nzoia failing to turn up may have been a disadvantage on their part in a sense that the match would have helped them prepare for their next game against Mathare on Sunday but it was a blessing in disguise because it helped them collect the points.

He, however, warned his players against complacency and urged them to remain focused and continue working hard in their remaining matches as they aim at the strong finish in the league later this season.

“Am also humbled and grateful for the support from our fans and also leaders who have stood with the team and want to ask them not to relent but maintain the spirit and turn out in large numbers during our matches to support the players.

