City Stars coach Amboko banned for the remaining season

Nairobi City Stars will have to do without the services of coach John Amboko on the touch-line for their remaining matches of the season.

This follows a decision by Football Kenya Federation’s Leagues and Competitions Committee to impose a 90-day suspension on the coach, as well as players Austin Ochieng and Ronny Kagunzi, after the three were found guilty of violent conduct on match officials during their National Super League match against Kenya Police played on April 17, 2019, at the Karuturi grounds.

Kenya Police were further awarded all three points from the abandoned match, which was tied at 1-1 at the time of abandonment. The federation has also moved to credit three points in Kisumu All-Stars’ favour after Wazito were adjudged to have fielded an ineligible player in their last Sunday’s match at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Midfielder Teddy Osok, who had accumulated five yellow cards in matches against Shabana FC (Round 6), Bidco United FC (Round 8), Fortune Sacco FC (Round 13), Nairobi City Stars FC (Round 20) and Bidco United FC (Round 27), featured in the match despite having been on the suspension list. Wazito had won 4-0, but have since had all the three points deducted.

“In accordance with FKF Rule 3.5(k) and FKF Rule 3.8, Wazito FC have hereby forfeited the match and the match has been awarded to Kisumu All-Stars on a three-point, 2-0 score basis. Any yellow cards and red cards recorded during the match shall be allowed to stand,” stated the ruling in part. With the ruling out, Osok will be suspended for the next league match against Coast Stima FC.

Shabana has been fined Sh20,000 for fans’ unsporting behaviour that caused abandonment of their match against Wazito on April 7, 2019, at Camp Toyoyo. The decision, saw Wazito awarded three points for the abandoned match.

Kibera Black Stars have also been fined a similar amount following fans’ misconduct during their match against Wazito played on March 27 at Camp Toyoyo.