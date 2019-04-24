AFC coach Mbungo banks on his experienced players to deliver against Sharks

AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo has cast his hopes of claiming the three points on the experience harboured in his playing unit as they prepare to face Kariobangi Sharks today at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Leopards will be pursuing their ninth win of the season as well as rising a place high on the SportPesa Premier League table and Mbungo has put his hopes of realising the objective on his players whom he describes as professionals.

Leopards, who were earlier in the season entangled in a survival battle, have regained their scratching power under the Rwandese coach and are currently perched tenth with 30 points—two shy of Sharks who are ninth.

Mbungo is elated that his charges are self-motivated and know what is expected of them during the match this afternoon. “We are ready for the match which is going to be a tough one considering that Sharks are equally strong and start favourites to win the match. I have hope and believe in my players who know what is expected on them and are self-motivated.

They are experienced and despite the few injury setbacks, I know they will get the three points.” Statistics between the two sides show that Sharks have won twice from the six league matches played while Leopards have savoured victory once with three matches ending evenly.

Meanwhile, Western Stima will be seeking to end their 11-match winless run when they face Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium. The returnees have gone without a win in the last 11 league matches—a result which has seen them sink to 13th after a bright start in the season.

Even worse is the fact that they were tossed out of the SportPesa Shield Cup by Bandari over the weekend in the quarterfinals. Today, coach Paul Ogai is expected to use the match to arrest the poor run and safeguard his future with the power men which is at stake.

Nzoia, who landed the services of Godfrey Oduor as their new head coach, are placed 12th with 28 points. Ulinzi Stars will be eyeing to climb a place up on the table when they tackle Vihiga United at Afraha Stadium.

The soldiers have found a new lease of life under Benjamin Nyangweso and are ranked eighth with 33 points while Vihiga, who hired Sammy Okoth to replace the sacked Mike Mururi, are 16th with 21 points.

KCB will host Chemelil Sugar at Kenyatta stadium, Machakos pursuing to go two places high. The bankers are placed eleventh with 29 points while the sugar men are 14th with 25 points.