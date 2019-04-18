Wazito coach impressed as side go joint top after Bidco win

Wazito coach Fred Ambani is elated that his side returned to the joint top of the National Super League following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Bidco United yesterday at Camp Toyoyo.

Wazito had drifted to fourth after a two-match win-less run prior the yesterday win— an outcome which slightly put their promotion ambition in jeopardy but a 43rd-minute goal by Paul Acquah is all they needed to scale to second with 55points—a tally similar to that of Ushuru.

Ambani now wants his players to step up their efforts in front of goal and approach each match at a time.

“It was important to get the win after being unlucky in the last two. The win lifts us to the joint top and I have to laud my players for containing Bidco’s pressure and their concentration levels till the final whistle.”

His Bidco counterpart Anthony Akhulia also showered the former top-flight side with praises for their superb display. “Wazito played well and earned the three points from the first half chance they had. We would have won the match had we made good use of ours but they defended well.”

Meanwhile, Ushuru coach Ken Kenyatta has hinted of ringing changes to the squad that saw off Administration Police 2-1 at Camp Toyoyo when they play Eldoret Youth in their next match.

Kenyatta said the move will aid mitigate the ramifications of fatigue as well as tactically disorient the debutants whom he noted had representatives in their yesterday’s match to monitor them. Victor Ochieng gave Ushuru the lead in the seventh minute but Administration Police levelled through Etemesi Asumwa in the 14th minute. Second half substitute Brian Yakhama netted the winning goal for the tax men in the 52nd minute.

Elsewhere, Kisumu All Stars failed to extend their stay at the top of the log as they played Kibera Black Stars to a one all draw at Hope Centre. Shabana also laboured for a similar result against Eldoret Youth at Gusii Stadium. FC Talanta recorded a two-all draw against Green Commandos at Bukhungu Stadium.

Brian Juma and Chris Owino were on target for Talanta while Castro Likhaga and Alex Alembi responded for the students. Nairobi City Stars settled for a 1-1 draw with Kenya Police at Karuturi grounds. Ebrimah Sanneh scored for the former top-flight season but Police had David Oluoch to thank for the equaliser.