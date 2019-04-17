Resurgent Ingwe chase more points against Rangers

AFC Leopards’ resurgence since ringing changes in the technical bench and appointing Rwandese Andre Casa Mbugo as a coach and former international Anthony Kimani as his assistant, has been little more than remarkable.

Unbeaten in five games—three of which have been victories, the threat of relegation that hovered above them is now very much neutralised. Today they face a dangerous Posta Rangers side as they seek to keep the momentum going and allow the feel-good factor continues to stay with their legion of fans.

Leopards’ abandoned clash against Sony Sugar was called off yet again on Monday morning as Ingwe complained that the ambulance that is mandatory in all top flight and second division matches, was not well equipped as required by the league managers.

The outcome of the tie has now been left to the Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDAC).

That though should not distract Ingwe from the enormity of their clash with Posta who are still trying to fend off relegation. On Sunday, John Kamau’s men blitzed six goals past rock bottom Mount Kenya United with Gershon Likonoh and Francis Nambute all on a double.

Though a repeat of that free-scoring performance is nigh on impossible against a side like Leopards, the fact that his team are scoring goals will give Kamau confidence that they can get something from this tie.

There have been very little positives in the Mathare United camp in the last month but the sight of experienced defender Samuel Olwande back in training for the first time in five months ahead of their clash with Nzoia Sugar at Kasarani this afternoon must have brought positive vibes to the squad.

Olwande, who underwent surgery on his right knee to correct a third-degree meniscus tear in October last year, revealed his joy to being back on the football field.“ I have really missed playing football so it’s wonderful to kick the ball again. I have really learnt a lot during this period. It’s important to be patient and to have a positive mentality,” said Olwande.

“You have to work hard during the therapy sessions even when you feel like giving up because you want to recover in good time,” he added.

Coach Francis Kimanzi, whose side has lost their last two outings and are winless in four, will hope Olwande’s optimism rubs on his teammates starting with the duel against Nzoia. Other matches will see Bandari entertain KCB at their Mbaraki grounds fortress while Mount Kenya host Chemelil Sugar in Machakos.