Njeri looking forward to nationals after lifting side in Central region

Striker Jane Njeri is already looking forward to the national finals after her goals enabled Barcelona Ladies from Laikipia to pip Limuru Starlets 2-1 to win the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Central region ladies’ title.

Njeri scored twice in the 7th and 75th minutes to give her team the victory. She has crowned the top scorer with a total of six goals in two matches. Ngonyo Florence scored a consolation goal for Limuru Starlets.

“I am very delighted for what we have achieved as a team. Scoring six goals couldn’t have been possible without team work. We will keep up our training routines as we prepare for the national finals. This is a very important moment for us,” said Njeri.

Her comments were echoed by the team coach Emman Wafula. “We’ve had a very tough opponent today but we are happy to have triumphed. We will head to a camp for our trainings ahead of the nationals and I hope it will bear fruits. The girls are dedicated and we plan to bring the national trophy to Central,” said Wafula.

In the boys’ finals, Euronuts successfully defended their title with a 2-1 win over Lufa Graduates. Lual Mengistu gave the Kiambu-based side an early lead in the 6th minute, setting the pace for ‘Nuts’.

George Ndungu netted the second goal in the 35th minute to seal the win for the Euronuts. Lorere Daniel brought Lufa Graduates back into the game in the 65th minute but it was too little too late for the Laikipia’s side who conceded a 2-1 defeat.

Barcelona and Euronuts received a cash reward of Sh200,000 each and will now represent Central region in the national finals scheduled for June at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County. The competition now moves to Garissa for the North Eastern region final on April 24-25 and then Nairobi region on April 27-28 as the race to La Liga heats up.