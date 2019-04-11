Atletico set to secure star keeper Oblak’s future with a new £165,000-a-week deal

Jan Oblak is set to sign a fresh deal with Atletico Madrid with a massive £129 million release clause.

The goalkeeper has long been considered among the best in his position in Europe and has attracted interest from a number of elite sides.

But according to Marca, the 26-year-old is ready to commit his future to Atletico. His wage packed on the new contract will be £10m per year, meaning he’ll bring home £165,000 per week.

Manchester United had considered Oblak an option to replace David de Gea if the Spaniard was to leave Old Trafford.

But they would have to pay through the nose as Oblak’s previous £86m release clause will significantly increase alongside an improved wage.

The Slovenian’s existing deal runs until 2021 and the new terms are only going to add another year on. Oblak had also been touted as a target for PSG but the French side is comfortable with Alfonse Areola and Gianluigi Buffon in their ranks.

The towering stopper has been a mainstay in Diego Simeone’s team since joining from Benfica in 2014. Simeone has long regarded an extension for Oblak as a key piece of business and will be pleased when he puts pen to paper.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is in line to land a staggering £78million contract at Manchester United after holding advanced talks with the club over a new five-year deal.

The 21-year-old striker is set to enter the last year of his current contract at United in the summer but the club have the option to extend it by an extra 12 months.

With this in mind, Rashford is ready to commit himself to his boyhood team by signing a new deal until 2024 – but he wants similar money to what Wayne Rooney was earning in his last few years at Old Trafford, according to The Mirror.