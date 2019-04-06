Stima eye redemption against Fortune Sacco

Nairobi Stima coach George Owoko will be using today's clash against Fortune Sacco to redeem themselves following a barren draw in their previous clash, against Kenya Police.

Stima, who are third on the log with 49 points, will rise to the summit with a win at the Tika Stadium and Owoko has warned his players against underrating the newcomers, who are 11th with 30 points.

Stima will ascend to the apex of the standings should they electrocute Fortune and hope that Ushuru and Wazito will falter. Ahead of the match,Owoko has demanded his players to regain their winning touch and go top.

“We drew in our last match and the boys must use the match to redeem themselves from the unwelcome results. We cannot afford to underrate them since the league has no favourites as every team is eager to get a win in each and every match," said Owoko. "We know a win for us will take us to the apex if our closest challengers will fall but we are not focusing on that.”

Meanwhile, promotion-chasing National Super league side Wazito will be without midfielder David Oswe for today's clash against Shabana.

Oswe is still under the doctor's watch as he recuperates following a head injury sustained their match against Ushuru at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday. Oswe had a fractured skull after a collision with an Ushuru player.

The scans conducted on his head revealed he did not have any internal damage other than slight bleeding which a specialist affirmed was not scary and will fade away.

“I am doing well. I just need to rest for six weeks before I can return to training,” said Oswe. The midfielder roared that the quick interventions from the doctors at the pitch, who rushed him to hospital and the specialist are what players need to ensure they can perform optimally.

“Quality health care is very important for a player. It can make or break your career,” he added. He challenged the team to step up their performances as they chase an automatic promotion slot to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next season.

“We want to win the league. I know every player and the technical bench are focused on the prize. We have what it takes and all that is needed is composure and the trophy will be home,” he asserted.

Wazito have 51 points , one ahead of second-placed Ushuru who play Thika United at Ruaraka grounds.

Talanta will be hoping to record their second win in the second leg when they clash with Kenya Police at Karuturi grounds. Talanta, who are placed sixth, beat Modern Coast Rangers 2-0 in their previous match to move to within three points of the law enforcers, who are fifth.

Tomorrow, Kibera Black Stars host debutants Eldoret Youth at Camp Toyoyo while relegation-threatened Migori Youth will be counting on home advantage to down visiting Bidco United at Awendo Green Stadium and ease their fears of being dropped to Division One.

Modern Coast Rangers host St Joseph Youth at Serani grounds seeking to redeem themselves after a 2-0 loss to Talanta in their previous match. Bottom-placed Kangemi All Stars tackle Kisumu All Stars at Camp Toyoyo.

Administration Police will be eager to return to winning ways following their 3-3 draw with Fortune Sacco in their last match when they play Green Commandos at Bukhungu Stadium. Nairobi City Stars play Coast Stima at Camp Toyoyo.