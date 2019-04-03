Ochieng elated with return of two key players

Strathmore University Blades coach Tony Ochieng has exuded confidence that they will be in the title race following the return from injury of key players.

Ochieng revealed that the return of Brian Onyango and Fidel Okoth is a huge morale booster to the team.

The duo have gotten a clean bill of health from the medical assistant and will now be available for selection in the coming league matches.

“Brian and Fidel are now back and with their presence, we can now match any team. Brain will be used sparingly until he fully recovers,” said Ochieng.

Onyango was injured last year a few days before the team went for the Zone Five qualifiers in Dar Es Salaam while Okoth sustained an injury while on national duty in Kigali in February.

The tactician, who guided the students to the runners up slot in 2017 is convinced his boys can go a step higher this time round.

“The two players makes us a contender for this year’s title. What I need to do now is to recruit two shooters and all will be well,” he said. “With Joseph Ongoro’s shooting form really worrying, there is urgent need to have that vital position filled sooner rather than latter. “

“If the boys can withstand the battle against Ulinzi Warriors, who have recruited well, then the future will be good,” observed Ochieng.

Strathmore has so farplayed four games winning two against Emyba and Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University and lost to Ulinzi and Thunder.