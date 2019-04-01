Is fate taking Liverpool to the Premier League title?

Liverpool have been showered in plaudits for the past two seasons as Jurgen Klopp's side have illuminated the Premier League and Champions League with a thrilling all-action style.

Klopp's attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino remains the focal point and most eye-catching aspect of Liverpool's team, but this alone does not lead to one defeat in 32 Premier League games this season.

Liverpool have demonstrated quality, resilience, commitment and endurance since August. It has put them top of the table with just six games to play.

Sometimes, however, other forces are required and as Liverpool fans filed out into the streets around Anfield in a state of elation and disbelief, this 2-1 win over Tottenham prompted another question - are Klopp's men now being guided towards their first title in 29 years by destiny?

Liverpool have not been quite the scintillating attacking force of last season but it is a combination of this forward-thinking power and other qualities previously mentioned that have put them in sight of their first title since 1990.

They were all on show as Liverpool rode their luck and dug into their reserves to win a game against Spurs that looked set to be a draw - and could even have been lost had Moussa Sissoko's nerve not failed him so spectacularly as he raced clear on goal in the closing minutes with the score 1-1.

It left the last page of the dramatic storyline to be written as Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris, too often prone to error, fumbled Salah's header on to Toby Alderweireld's shin and into the net in front an exultant Kop.