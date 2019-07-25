Pacquiao challenges Mayweather to big-money rematch as war of words resumes

Manny Pacquiao is continuing to pursue a money-spinning rematch with old foe Floyd Mayweather, but the chances of a rerun of their 2015 dust up look slim.

The two renewed their rivalry on social media this week following Pacquiao’s dominant victory over the previously unbeaten Keith Thurman.

Mayweather, who comprehensively outpointed Pacquiao in their ‘Fight of the Century’ clash four years ago, was ringside in Las Vegas to watch the Filipino roll back the clock and pick up the WBA ‘Super’ welterweight world title.

With Pacquiao evidently proving he still possesses the speed, power and ability to mix it on the world scene, talk immediately turned to his next move.

Inevitably, Mayweather’s name was thrown in the hat after the American attempted to belittle Pacquaio’s achievements by claiming his ‘entire legacy and career’ was built off his name.

The 42-year-old wrote on Instagram: “I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it.”

“This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own.”

“For years, all you heard was ‘Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao,’ but what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words!

“All of the so-called boxing experts, critics and jealous American ‘fan base’ either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.”

“My take on all this bulls*** is that you all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record (49-0) and hate the fact that a black, high-school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh.”

Pacquiao immediately riposted, accusing his rival of hypocrisy before goading him to accept his challenge for a rematch.

“You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2,” he wrote on Twitter.

Despite obvious existing tensions, the 50-0 retired fighter appeared to distance himself from a second blockbuster showdown against Pacquiao as he unleashed another verbal assault on boxing’s only eight-weight world champion.

He added: “Let’s stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter, so when it comes to Mayweather Promotions and PBC events I’m the HNIC (Head Narcissist in Charge)!

“Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do. You made $10million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9m in under three minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy!

“I beat you mentally, physically and financially! Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to!