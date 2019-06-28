Close

Okwiri earns promotion

Okwiri scales one rank higher at the Kenya Prisons

Okwiri sent Tanzanian opponent, Hussein Ilabe, crashing onto the canvas in the third round

In Summary

• The Olympian, who is based at Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru, was feted during the presentation of his continental belt to KPS Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogallo

• Okwiri, 33, will be eyeing the WBC International and is set to switch his training to the United Kingdom before featuring in a non-title bout in August 2019. 

by GEORGE AJWALA Sports Reporter
Boxing
28 June 2019 - 05:00
Welterweight boxer Rayton Okwiri with his 2nd runners-up Sportsman of the Year trophy during the 2014 Safaricom SOYA awards.
Image: file

Just over one month after winning the  Africa Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight champion Rayton 'Boom Boom' Okwiri was yesterday elevated from a corporal to Sergent by his Kenya Prisons employers.

The Olympian, who is based at Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru, was feted during the presentation of his continental belt to KPS Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogallo at the Prison’s headquarters in Nairobi.

Okwiri sent Tanzanian opponent, Hussein Ilabe, crashing onto the canvas in the third round of their  10 round bout to win the vacant (ABU) title early this month at the Charter Hall.

"Okwiri has been a faithful servant both on and off the ring and deserved the promotion, owing to his good job and discipline," said Ogalo during the ceremony.  Ogalo said Okwiri got promotion on merit for flying both the department's and Country's flag high and urged all our sportsmen and women to emulate him.

“I am happy to have been feted and will continue working hard for more success,” said Okiwri. 

Okwiri, 33, will be eyeing the WBC International and is set to switch his training to the United Kingdom before featuring in a non-title bout in August 2019. 

