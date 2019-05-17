KPA teams expected in Nairobi for first away fixtures

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) teams are in Nairobi for their first away Premier League fixtures this season.

KPA men open their two-day tour at the Nyayo Stadium gymnasium with a match against United States International University tomorrow and meet Strathmore University Blades in the main show.

Their women counterparts under coach Mike Opel on the other hand, face charging Storms today before confronting Eagle Wings tomorrow. Wings lost 49-45 to Storms last weekend and will be seeking to make amends.

In their last matches played at the Makande Welfare hall in Mombasa, KPA men beat Umoja 60-43 while the women easily hit University of Nairobi Dynamites 73-31.

Blades are still smarting from their 48-46 defeat to Umoja last week, where they appeared disjointed. However, they are expended to put their act together as they seek to match the visitors. They also play World Hope.

In the other matches, Kenyatta University Oryx play Tangit Sparks, who lost 50-39 to Zetech University. Tangit, who are blowing hot and cold, also confront USIU Flames.

Women champion Equity Bank, fresh from Western Kenya Tour, where they bagged maximum points against Western Delight with an 86-21 win, confront Strathmore University.

The students beat UoN Dynamites 59-46 with sharp shooting Edna Kola connecting for 17 points. They must work overtime against the bankers who are getting back to form.