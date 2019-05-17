Bandari move eight points off leaders Gor but rule out title chase

Despite moving to second on the SportPesa Premier League table following their 3-1 win over Tusker yesterday at Mbaraki Stadium, Bandari have ruled out chasing the title and have in turn been told to concentrate on winning the remaining four league matches.

Bandari recovered from a goal down to edge the visitors and their team manager Wilson Oburu says they are focusing on winning their remaining matches rather than chasing the crown.

The Dockers won in a similar fashion on Monday against Chemelil Sugar and Oburu has pointed out conceding early as their biggest worry ahead of the remaining matches.

“The destiny now is not in our hands. Our focus is to reap maximum points in the remaining matches and reach as high as we can. We are not looking at the trophy or how Gor will fair in their matches. We conceded early but I am happy the players did not panic and the response was good. The only worrying bit is that we are conceding early and we have to work on it before our next matches.”

The win lifted Bandari to second with 58 points—eight behind league leaders Gor Mahia—breathing life into their fading league dream. With four rounds remaining, the coast-based club hope that Gor, who are five points away from the coronation, will falter in their next matches and in turn, record wins—a result which will see them catch up with the leaders.

The brewers had taken the lead through burly defender Eugene Asike who headed home in the 21st minute but Bandari levelled through Shaban Kenga in the 33rd minute.

Congolese striker Yema Mwama fired Bandari’s second goal in the 46th minute to take his tally to 12 while second-half substitute Benjamin Mosha put the result beyond the reach of the visitors in the 90th minute.

Tusker coach Robert Matano took a swipe at his goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure for his howler, which led to Bandari’s equaliser. Matano said the poor clearance from a back pass, which seemed harmless orchestrated the home side’s comeback and eventually handed them the three points. He also observed that his defence had lapses in concentration which were punished by Bandari.

“Lack of concentration cost us today but I can’t blame the whole team. It was an individual error from the goalkeeper which proved costly. He was not at his best today as he should not have struggled with the back pass which led to their equaliser. He should have cleared rather than dribbled back to his area.”