WON BATTLE

I am ready to battle for the country again, says Kiplagat

In Summary

• Kiplagat eyes a hattrick of titles after narrowly losing to Kenyan-born Bahraini Rose Chelimo two years ago.

• Kiplagat said it is a great opportunity to represent the country again for the coveted championships.

by EMMANUEL SABANI
Athletics
02 August 2019 - 06:00
Edna Kiplagat during the 2013 Moscow World Championships
Edna Kiplagat during the 2013 Moscow World Championships
Image: /REUTERS

Two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat will be going for her third global title at the forthcoming IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar next month.

Kiplagat, who has been to the world championships four times, said her preparations are in top gear as she wishes to clinch a hattrick of titles after narrowly losing to Kenyan-born Bahraini Rose Chelimo two years ago.

Her journey at the global showpiece started in Daegu in 2011 where she won the title and retained it in Moscow in 2013 but attempts to clinch a third one fell through in Beijing in 2015, where she finished fifth, and in London in 2017, where she took home the silver medal.

After jetting into the country from America where her family was awarded a Green Card, Kiplagat said it is a great opportunity to represent the country again for the coveted championships.

“It is always a dream for an athlete to represent his or her nation and for now, I feel great for the opportunity to fly the Kenyan flag at the championships, which is a good thing for me,” said Kiplagat during the Anti-doping seminar in Eldoret.

The seasoned runner, who won the 2010 New York Marathon, 2014 London Marathon and 2017 Boston Marathon, took the chance to dispute rumours that she has changed her citizenship.

“I have started my training since I jetted back to Kenya from America. There is nothing to worry about. I hope I will be in top shape by competition time,” said Kiplagat.

