Kenya’s hits and misses at regional schools' show

Kenya stamped their authority in athletics, rugby sevens and 15s, swimming, girls’ volleyball and boys’ hockey as the 18th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations Games came to an end over the weekend in Arusha, Tanzania.

Kakamega High and Dagoretti High shone in the 15s as Upper hill and Laiser Hill School were too good for their opponents in rugby sevens. Friends School Kamusinga shocked the 2018 holders and tournament favourites St. Anthony’s Kitale to bag the title as Kenya denied Uganda a first diadem in boys’ hockey.

It was a podium sweep in girls volleyball as champions Kwanthanze defended the title, Cheptil settled for silver and Soweto Academy bagged the bronze medal.

On the flip side, Kenyan sides who have won the girls’ hockey titles since the inception of the discipline in 2007 surrendered the title to Uganda. St. Cecilia Girls Misikhu failed to grab the title losing to Kakungulu Memorial of Uganda 1-0 in the finals after 2018 champions Trans Nzioa didn’t make to the Regional Games.

However, Kenya were a pale shadow of themselves in boys’ football as the representatives in national champions St. Anthony’s Kitale and Dagoretti High failed to make it to the podium stage finishing fourth and sixth positions respectively.

In the girls' football Kenya failed to defend the title Kwale Girls won in 2018 as Itigo and Nyakach had to square it off for the third position that saw Itigo bag bronze.

Uganda for the umpteenth time dominated netball in the event they have won since its introduction in 2002 and Kenya representatives Kaya Tiwi and Nyakach were placed in sixth and seventh positions in that order.

The going got tough for newbie duo of Mogonga and Lelmokwo in boys’ volleyball as Kenya failed to reclaim the title last won by Malava in 2016. But it’s Mogonga who will be consoled by the fact that they played in the last four and succumbed to eventual winners Stahiza of Uganda. Lelmokwo finished in the sixth position.

Commenting on the event, David Ngugi, the secretary-general of both FEASSA and Kenya Secondary School Sports Associations Games said something will have to be done in some of the disciplines Kenya has been dipping.

Ngugi specifically took note of girls’ football and hockey categories saying next year’s representatives have to see to it that Kenya reclaim the titles.

“What’s happening to boys volleyball is that schools from Uganda are enrolling our players in their schools that have Form Five and Six. They also give out scholarship and that way they have an upper hand over us but I believe if we get our acts together it’s a discipline we can reclaim glory,” noted Ngugi.

He added: “It was just unlucky that we failed to defend the overall title. I hope now that Kenya will be hosting the event next year, we will have a chance to reclaim it. It’s true Uganda are coming up pretty well and we can’t fold our hands going forward. But again this is the type of competition we need.”