Kenya humble USA, Zambia in Lusaka

National junior polo team romped to a flying start in the 2019 Zambia School Boys International tournament yesterday at the Lubombo Polo Club in Lusaka.

The team, made up of William Millar ( 0 ), Jadini Nzomo ( 0 ), twins brothers Tom Stonewigg 0 and Ben Stonewigg 1 and hammered the USA and hosts Zambia in the tri-nation showpiece.

The Kenyan lineup, under the tutelage of Kenya's most-travelled female polo player Tiva Gross beat USA (Rose Hinkson, Cipriano Echezarreta, Augustus Grotnik and Oliver Wieser) 17-5 in their tournament opener over six chukkas. In this duel, and went on the hit Zambia's team 'B.'

“The game went very well. The scores were fantastic to start with for Kenya. The boys are happy with their ponies, there was great team play,” said Gross who was in the women's national team that beat USA in 2018's all-women showpiece in Manipur, India.

“I was particularly impressed by Jadini. He was the 'man' for his teammates who'd clear the way and create chances for Kenya. He displayed some an unselfish game,” added Gross.

In Kenya's second tie, Zambia 'B' started the game with an advantage of 4.5 (4F) goals but Ben-captained Kenya completely cut out their hosts forwards from scoring. Kenya won 9-4F against a quartet of Max Coventry, Savannah Coventry, Jessica Paterson and Mith Coventry.

“Our game against Zambia 'B' has given us tips on how the 'A' side will come up against us tomorrow (today).” she continued.