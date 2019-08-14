Sitting volleyball pick provisional squads ahead of next month Olympic qualifiers

Kenya Sitting Volleyball Federation has selected a provisional squad of 18 players in each gender ahead of next month’s Africa Paralympics Volley Championship-cum Olympic qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

The event set for September 13-23 has attracted seven nations including hosts Rwanda, Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Morocco, Algeria and Kenya.

The trials, which attracted 14 counties were held over the weekend in Machakos County and the selected players are scheduled to begin training today at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Commenting on the trials, one of the panellists and former International Benard Musumba said: “It was a successful event. The turnout was amazing and made the event very competitive. We have good players across the nation and I believe the selected players will represent the country well.”

KSVF chairman Polycarp Mboya said the preparation for the qualifiers begins in earnest. “The 36 players are set to start training on Wednesday ahead of the championship. We want to get everything right this time around and that’s why we had independent coaches to do the selection. Six players will be dropped prior to the team’s departure to the host nation,” Said Mboya.

Kenya will be seeking to book one of the two slots up for grabs in both genders after finishing third behind hosts Rwanda and eventual winners Egypt during the 016 Rio Olympic qualifiers.

Squads: Men: Samson Njoroge, James Mang’erere, Itaken Timoi, Caleb Odiyo, David Waore and Antony Imanyara(Nairobi County), Baraka Ochieng and Benson Mwangala(Bungoma), Denis Muga and Hesbon Ogola, Vitalis Owako, Wilson Osumba and Andrew Omwende (Siaya), Alex Maingi, Justus Katumo and James Kioki(Machakos), Alphonse Munyao, Evans Githaiga (Makueni).

Women: Jacqueline Odiwour (Kisumu), Maurine Owino, Penina Syombua and Purity Mueni (Machakos), Janet Masika and Celine Otieno (Siaya), Phauzia Sifuna and Everlyne Khayiya(Bungoma), Bertha Wanja, Rahel Akoth, Sylvia Olero, Lynette Achieng, Eunice Atieno, Judy Osinda, Doris Atieno and Lilian Atieno (Nairobi), Florence Manza (Makueni) and Helen Otieno (Migori).