Kenya Lionesses match against Angola over unpaid allowance

Kenya Lionesses’ Fiba Africa Women Championship pre-quarter-finals qualifiers match against Angola today remain uncertain after the players threatened to boycott over unpaid allowances.

However, the Kenya Basketball Federation women commission chairlady Nelly Odera has promised to clear the outstanding allowances once the team return to the country. She said everything is being sorted and that the players will be paid when they return.

“I took up the issue with KBF immediately and KBF secretary Vitalis Gode assured me the players will be paid all dues owed to them as soon as they come back home,” said Odera.

In a video released from Dakar, Captain Hilda Indasi demanded that the government and the federation sort the issue before their match with Angola.

The team left for the tournament in Dakar with less squad due to lack of funds and even the assistant coach Evelyne Kedogo was forced to remain at home. Kenya lost 55-39 to Mozambique and 64-57 to Cape Verde in Group ‘D’ in the opening matches. Kenya finished third in their pool while Angola are second after beating DR Congo 69-49 and losing 71-63 to Mali in a Group C tie.

Coach Ronny Owino knows the task ahead is huge but exuded confidence that they will give the match their best shot. “We will try and score on transition and stop their outside shooting and play aggressive.”

He said that the guards have not lived up to expectations but will most certainly lift their game. “They will have to contribute more. They need to do their part, reduce turnovers and score some points,” the veteran tactician noted.

Angola will bank on the exploits of one of the continents deadly players Italee Lucas. She will get help from Alexia Dizeko and Ngiendula Filipe.