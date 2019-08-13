Polack impressed with a draw, promises to reach next round

Having come away from a tricky fixture with a clean sheet, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is impressed with the team’s performance in Caf Champions League draw away to Aigle Noir in Bujumbura, Burundi on Sunday evening.

Polack, who only conducted one training session with the team before travelling to the tie, singled out attitude, work ethic and discipline of the players during the trip as their key strength and tipped K’Ogalo to bundle out Aigle Noir when the return leg is hosted in Nairobi.

“I was very impressed by the players' attitude during the entire trip. The build-up was difficult but they performed well and I’m happy with the result. I only trained with them once but I’m happy that their response is already showing,” Polack said. The coach revealed on the club’s official portal that the away result and the overall performance of the team gives him confidence that his new charges can eliminate the Black Eagles

“I want to be number one with the club not just in local competitions in Kenya but also on the continental scene. Against Aigle Noir, we had our chances and perhaps one goal should have been scored but a draw away is fair enough away from home. The tie is there for us to take and that is what we are going to do at home,” he offered

With Gor having engaged in few pre-season friendlies prior to the clash in Bujumbura, Polack pointed out that his aim right now is to work with the team on the playing field.

“We played on Sunday and face Bandari in the Super Cup this weekend. That will be sufficient to prepare us to the level we want to be. In between, I want to spend more time with my players on the pitch so that they know me ad I know them. I want them to buy into my philosophy fully so that I can fully implement my strategies.”

Having not had the opportunity to witness first-hand the effect of the Green Army when K’Ogallo are playing, Polack could be forgiven for being hesitant. Regardless, he has promised to endeavour to make the fans happy.

“I know you are good supporters and love the club very much. As the playing unit and technical team, we’ll always do what we can to make you happy be it in friendly matches of a cup quarterfinal. Get behind the team with full support and see the team get better.”

K’Ogallo will face the Burundians in the return leg on the August 25th—a week before they start their attempt to become the first Kenyan club to win four straight top-flight titles.