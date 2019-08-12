Posta starts basketball title defence on a winning note

Defending men’s basketball champions Posta begun their title defence on a high note, beating Ministry of Transport 71-47 in the opening game of the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) games at Kisii School.

Posta started the game on high, winning the first quarter 18-13. However, the Ministry of Transport recovered to win the second quarter 10-8 but lost 19-7 in the third quarter and 26-17 in the fourth quarter.

In the second match, favourites Kenya Airports Authority beat last year’s finalists Communications Authority 63-23. KAA took charge of the game from the whistle, leading 27-5. CA restricted KAA to 11-6 in the second quarter and 10-5 in the third quarter. KAA extended their lead in the fourth quarter, winning 15-7.

KAA captain Eric Walucho exuded confidence that they will win the trophy. “We are here to win the title. We started our training early,” he said.

He added: “We beat CA because our team comprised of talented youth and we capitalised on their weaknesses,” he added. Today, KAA tackle KPA while MOTIHUD will play KCAA. In the women’s category, KPA will face KCAA.

In football, CA coached by Juma Abdalla were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by MOTIHUD. Brian Juma gave CA the lead in the 29th minute but Jackson Nyaanga pulled the teams level ten minutes later. Abdalla said the game was not easy and was happy with a point. “I’m using this tournament to test my players ahead of next season’s National Super League,” added Juma.

KPA began their hunt for the men’s volleyball title after beating KCAA 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-17). In netball, KCAA walloped KAA 119-3 while in the second match, KPA beat MOTIHUD 56-10. ICT Chief Administrative secretary Eric Kiraithe officially opened the games on Saturday at Gusii Stadium. He was accompanied by Transport and Infrastructure CAS Chris Obure and Kisii Governor James Ongwae.