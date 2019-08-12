Good start for Posta

Posta starts basketball title defence on a winning note

In Summary

• In football, CA coached by Juma Abdalla were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by MOTIHUD.

• ICT Chief Administrative secretary Eric Kiraithe officially opened the games on Saturday at Gusii Stadium.

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Sports
12 August 2019 - 05:00
Ezra Onserio of CA is challenged by Eric Walucho of KAA in yesterday's action
Ezra Onserio of CA is challenged by Eric Walucho of KAA in yesterday's action
Image: GICHANA ANGWENYI

Defending men’s basketball champions Posta begun their title defence on a high note, beating Ministry of Transport 71-47 in the opening game of the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) games at Kisii School.

Posta started the game on high, winning the first quarter 18-13. However, the Ministry of Transport recovered to win the second quarter 10-8 but lost 19-7 in the third quarter and 26-17 in the fourth quarter.

In the second match, favourites Kenya Airports Authority beat last year’s finalists Communications Authority 63-23. KAA took charge of the game from the whistle,  leading 27-5. CA restricted KAA to 11-6 in the second quarter and 10-5 in the third quarter. KAA extended their lead in the fourth quarter, winning 15-7.

 

KAA captain Eric Walucho exuded confidence that they will win the trophy. “We are here to win the title. We started our training early,” he said.

He added: “We beat CA because our team comprised of talented youth and we capitalised on their weaknesses,” he added. Today, KAA tackle KPA while MOTIHUD will play KCAA. In the women’s category, KPA will face KCAA.

In football, CA coached by Juma Abdalla were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by MOTIHUD. Brian Juma gave CA the lead in the 29th minute but Jackson Nyaanga pulled the teams level ten minutes later. Abdalla said the game was not easy and was happy with a point. “I’m using this tournament to test my players ahead of next season’s National Super League,” added Juma.

KPA began their hunt for the men’s volleyball title after beating KCAA 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-17). In netball, KCAA walloped KAA 119-3 while in the second match, KPA beat MOTIHUD 56-10. ICT Chief Administrative secretary Eric Kiraithe officially opened the games on Saturday at Gusii Stadium. He was accompanied by Transport and Infrastructure CAS Chris Obure and Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

More:

Kisii ready to host 40th Kecoso Games starting this weekend

Governor Ongwae recently told Kecoso governing council that Kisii is ready to host a successful event.
Sports
4 days ago

Insurance firm donates towards Kecoso games

Minet Kenya chief executive officer  Sammy Muthui said the company was keen on supporting sports
Sports
4 weeks ago

Karioki wins KECOSO curtain raiser golf tournament

Says he is used to playing in the course which is one of the toughest in the country.
Sports
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Sports
12 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    2w ago Football

  2. Zidane admits not even Hazard can fill the void left by ...
    3mo ago Football

  3. I am going nowhere, says Gor Mahia top scorer
    4mo ago Football

  4. Kenyan striker Muema signs for Slovakia side MFK Zvolen
    2d ago Football

  5. I am ready to battle for the country again, says Kiplagat
    1w ago Athletics

Latest Videos