New Gor Mahia coach promises to deliver irrespective of the current financial problems facing the club

Newly appointed Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has downplayed being under pressure to match the success of his predecessor Hassan Oktay who guided the club to their 18th Kenyan Premier League title and a historic qualification to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederations Cup.

The 58-year-old Briton, who was unveiled yesterday alongside 17 new players who joined the club, assumes the leadership mantle from Oktay who raised that bar higher than that of the previous coaches in the continental assignment last season. Polack said he is keen to build on the winning culture and steer the club to another level.

The former Asante Kotoko tactician insisted that despite the short period he will spend with the playing unit before his first match this weekend, he is keen to record a flying start of his tenure courtesy of a video analysis he did before penning the two-year-long contract.

Gor are set to face Angle Noir of Burundi in a Caf Champions League preliminary round match on Sunday away in Bujumbura. Polack, who holds Finish citizenship is counting on the blend of both young and experienced players in his unit to navigate past the round.

The Uefa Pro licence holder, who admitted to having applied for the job twice, denied ringing massive changes to his predecessor’s philosophy but warned the players that playing time will be dished to the most outstanding and hard-working ones.

“I am here to work and not on holiday. I like being a winner anytime but I am not under pressure to match what the previous coaches have achieved.

“I have tried to apply for this job twice from last year and I knew one day I will ply my trade here. I have my personal philosophy but I will be making gradual changes and I know through hard work and commitment from the players, we will achieve something.

“I have seen video highlights of our opponent and I am not afraid as this is not my first time to land a contract days to a competitive match. I want to warn the players that no one comes first in my team you have to prove it.”

The former Berekum Chelsea coach who revealed playing golf in his leisure time said the never unending strikes due to unpaid salaries and allowances as well as poor playing surfaces would not deter him from delivering his mandate. He also disclosed his love for other disciplines like basketball, Formula One and athletics.

He reiterated his commitment in delivering positive results, thanks to his more than five-year experience in African football.

He also described his one-day stay in Kenya as promising and called upon the “Green Army” to rally behind the team.

“The problems which affect African football are myths to me. I harbour more than five years of experience in Africa especially my time in Ghana and the problems cuts across all teams. This can not be used as an excuse. I understand the African terrain well but basically, I am here to work. I have enjoyed my stay in the few hours I have been around and I am impressed with their kindness and their friendliness.”