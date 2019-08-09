Kabras all set

Kabras set to parade new signings at Dala Sevens

In Summary

• Dukisa, who plays as a fly-half, fullback or wing, made his first appearance in the Currie Cup for the Kings in the opening fixture of the 2013 Currie Cup First Division season when he appeared as a substitute in the match against the Pumas.

• Dukisa featured for Southern Kings in the Pro-14 and the Eastern Province Elephants in the Currie Cup.

by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
09 August 2019 - 05:00
Dan Sikuta of Kabras (with ball) evades a tackle from Peter Misango of Harlequins during their Kenya Cup clash at RFUEA on February/ FILE
Dan Sikuta of Kabras (with ball) evades a tackle from Peter Misango of Harlequins during their Kenya Cup clash at RFUEA on February/ FILE

Kabras Sugar will unleash their two new signings at this weekend's Dala Sevens in Kisumu.

Head coach Hennley Du Plessis said he will field South African utility back Ntabeni Dukisa and former Fiji Sevens' forward Timoci Sinaite.

Dukisa featured for Southern Kings in the Pro-14 and the Eastern Province Elephants in the Currie Cup.

 

The 30-year-old Dukisa, who plays as a fly-half, fullback or wing, made his first appearance in the Currie Cup for the Kings in the opening fixture of the 2013 Currie Cup First Division season when he appeared as a substitute in the match against the Pumas.

He made a total of four starts and nine substitute appearances for the Kings during the competition, helping them reach the final, where they lost 53–30 to the Pumas. He scored a total of 44 points during the season.

Dukisa played a full season in the 2014 Vodacom Cup competition, featuring in all seven of their matches and finishing as the EP Kings' top scorer with 50 points. According to Du Plessis, Sinaite is a valuable addition to the side especially with the departure of South African Logan Basson midway through last season.

“He is a key addition. He has been training with us since last week and brings a lot of maturity and composure in the position” he added

The South African tactician said Dukisa is utility back and can play anywhere across the backline and will provide us a factor and strengthen our backline

He said playing over the weekend in Kisumu will help them adapt to Kenyan rugby. “We want them to adapt as quickly as a possible and get the feeling of the Kenyan rugby,” he added. 

The sugar millers will be captained by international Brian Tanga and will have the likes of Dan Sikuta,  Felix Ayange and Kevin Kabole in their ranks.

 
 

Du Plessis was confident of better performance in Kisumu after a lacklustre showing in the season opener in Kakamega three weeks go.

“Having some of the senior players will help us and we have corrected the errors which we had in Kakamega,” noted Du Plessis. Kabras face Nakuru, Nondies and Mean Machine in Pool 'C'. 

More:

Kabras sign Diffu from Homeboyz ahead of season

Du Plessis said they are tying up two more signings in the next one week.
Sports
3 weeks ago

Kabras pull out of Kabeberi Sevens

Head coach Henley cited budgetary constraints for the decision by the sugar millers to give the event a wide berth.
Sports
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
09 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Zidane admits not even Hazard can fill the void left by ...
    3mo ago Football

  2. Zidane admits Bale’s future is still up in the air
    2w ago Football

  3. Newly signed Homeboyz winger Masinza promises titles
    7h ago Football

  4. Cherono back on track after maternity leave, eyes Doha
    2d ago Athletics

  5. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    2w ago Football

Latest Videos