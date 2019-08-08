KPA asked to host inaugural BAL league qualifiers

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have been asked to host the inaugural Basketball Africa (KBF) League qualifiers.

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) secretary Vitalis Gode, said the porters have a good chance of advancing to the lucrative BAL show if they host the qualifiers.

“This will be a serious event in the continental calendar and we don’t want to miss out when the next phase starts in March 2020,” said Gode.

He said the federation has already communicated to KPA and are awaiting their response. “We have already written to the KPA management and we are waiting for their response,” he disclosed.

KPA have been grouped in Maritime Zone alongside clubs from Djibouti, Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles and Comoros. “This is a good pooling. KPA have a strong chance to move out of the qualifying group if they host this new competition,” observed Gode.

A move to the next phase of this event, he said, will see KPA join the preliminary round of the lucrative BAL league. The host will be known in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania during the Zone Five women games on October 5. “The bigger picture is for KPA to qualify for the BAL league owing to its monetary gains,” he noted.

A total of 48 teams divided into eight groups will start the race that will culminate in the final four in Kigali, Rwanda. The host cities for the event are Cairo (Egypt), Dakar (Senegal), Lagos (Nigeria), Luanda (Angola), Rabat (Morocco), and either Monastir or Tunis (Tunisia).