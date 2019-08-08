Kenya set to host EAC Military games

Kenya will be hoping to defend the East Africa Community (EAC) Military games when the event gets underway on Sunday at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Kenya won five medals- four gold and one bronze— in the five disciplines during the last edition held in Burundi in 2017. The event will bring together military teams from Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and hosts Kenya and will compete in football, basketball, netball, volleyball and cross-country. The country will participate in all five disciplines.

Ladies will compete in cross country, volleyball and netball while their male counterparts will challenge in cross country as well as football and basketball.

Speaking during the national flag handover ceremony yesterday at the KDF headquarters, vice chief of defence forces Robert Kibuchi, said the games will enhance regional unification.

"The competitions are vital as they strengthen regional integration and networking to the realisation of the unity of East Africa as there are no boundaries nowadays. We hope to uphold our reputation as the most disciplined force in the continent," noted Kibuchi

South Sudan will be competing for a second time having made their debut in the last edition. Apart from netball and cross country, all the other events will be held in Kasarani.