Team Kenya start training today ahead of AAG

The All Africa Athletics games team start training today at Kasarani.

Team manager Dimmi Kisalu said the team will be camp at Hotel Roosters for the next two and half weeks before departing the country on August 23 with the Athletics competition expected to start on August 26

Kisalu's revelation comes after talks with the Kenya national sports council that the athletes going for games are free to compete at the national championships cum trials August 20-22 at Nyayo stadium

Kisalu said they wanted to give the athletes in the AAG team chance to compete in the trials” WE want to give this athletes a a chance to compete in the trials the World championships is a big event for our athletes and the nation and we are encouraging them to compete” added

The athletes were expected to be at the Hotel by last night.

Kenya will be represented by 75 Athletes in the games in Morocco which start on August 19 and Kisalu expressed confidence that Kenya will better its medal haul from the previous game in Brazzaville and in 2015 and Maputo in 2011

Kenya finished sixth in Maputo with 50 medals (14 golds,14 silver and 22 bronze) At the 2015 games in Brazzaville. .Kenya bagged 32 medals(Six golds,nine silvers and 17 bronze) in the last edition staged in Congo Brazzaville to finish seventh Kisalu said he expected team Kenya to win more medals due to representation in th sprints and field events” We have a good chance with the team that we have and I expect us to win medals in the sprints and field events and to compliment our middle and long distance athletes

LJulius Kirwa will be Head coach and he will be assisted by James Ngure.