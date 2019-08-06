Close

Team Kenya 10,000m team to be selected from August 20

In Summary

• The move comes following request by athletes to attend to the Diamond league 

by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
06 August 2019 - 19:39
Nyayo National Stadium.
Nyayo National Stadium.
Image: FILE

Team Kenya 10,000 meters team to the World championships slated for Doha will now  be selected on August 20-22 at Nyayo stadium during the national championships.

In a raft of measures by Athletics Kenya the dates for trials for the World championship will now take place on September 12-13 a fortnight to the start of the World championships in Doha , Qatar.

The move comes following request by athletes to attend to the Diamond league and earn points for the final slated for Brussels on September 6.

The move to have the 25 lap race held in August gives athletes adequate ti to recover ahead of the world event.

The Birmingham Diamond league race is slated for August 18 with Paris slated for a week later. Zurich will be held on August 29.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
06 August 2019 - 19:39

Most Popular

  1. Migne blames players absence for loss to Tanzania
    2d ago Football

  2. Kangaru vow to pull shockers in East Africa games in Arusha
    15h ago Rugby

  3. Stalemate continues in Zidane’s cold war with Bale
    1d ago Football

  4. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    2w ago Football

  5. I am ready to battle for the country again, says Kiplagat
    4d ago Athletics

Latest Videos