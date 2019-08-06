Team Kenya 10,000m team to be selected from August 20

Team Kenya 10,000 meters team to the World championships slated for Doha will now be selected on August 20-22 at Nyayo stadium during the national championships.

In a raft of measures by Athletics Kenya the dates for trials for the World championship will now take place on September 12-13 a fortnight to the start of the World championships in Doha , Qatar.

The move comes following request by athletes to attend to the Diamond league and earn points for the final slated for Brussels on September 6.

The move to have the 25 lap race held in August gives athletes adequate ti to recover ahead of the world event.

The Birmingham Diamond league race is slated for August 18 with Paris slated for a week later. Zurich will be held on August 29.