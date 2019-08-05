Kanbis win inaugural Hirani Telecom Twenty20 Cup title

Kanbis are the champions of the inaugural Hirani Telecom Twenty20 Cup.

Kanbis achieved the historic feat after beating impressive Ruaraka by six wickets with five balls to play at the Sikh Union yesterday afternoon.

Chasing, 139 runs to add another silverware on its loaded cabinet, the Eastleigh High School-based side lost only four wickets in 19.1 overs to be crowned the winners in a well-attended match.

Nelson Odhiambo was the hero for the winning side with an unbeaten 67 after bagging 2 for 23.

Kanbis began the chase on a sour note when they lost dependable batsmen Dhiren Gondaria and Rakep Patel with only 10 scored.

Odhiambo and Narendra Kalyan, however, gave their team the much-needed leeway with a third-wicket stand that got the scores to 70

Kalyan was the most brutal of the pair with three boundaries and two sixes from 25 balls on his way to 38.

He fell to Rinkesh Vekaria to well-taken catch at long-off before Vinod Rabadia gave Odhiambo eased pressure on him with a stand of 24 runs.

Odhiambo and wicket-keeper Ankit Hirani pushed the scores to run a ball in the last five overs but a chanceful six off Odhiambo left Kanbis requiring 33 off the last four overs.

The match was done ad dusted in the 17th over when Odhiambo hit three consecutive balls off Sandar.

He began by pulling Sandar to deep midwicket for his half-century before edging and cutting him past the third man.

The last two oversaw him hit two more sixes and a boundary to seal the match.

Ruaraka who were making their maiden appearance in the final after beating Swamibapa by six wickets also had a sour start losing its first two wickets for 12 runs.

A third-wicket stand between opener Akash Tambe and Vaibhav Patil (61) didn’t change the fortunes into Ruaraka’s favour as they were three wickets down for 23 thanks to Nelson Odhiambo who bagged his second of the day by having Tambe edge to the wicket-keeper.

But, it looked like the three-wicket inspired the Patil and Nikhul Sandar (42) who went on to put a fourth wicket stand of 97.