Kaya,Nyakach keen to better their performance in Arusha

Kenya representatives at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations, (FEASSSA) Games, in Arusha, Tanzania will be looking for an improved performance at the event set for August 16-24.

Bot teams will proceed to the EA games after Kaya Tiwi defended their third national title after seeing off bitter rivals Nyakach Girls from Kisumu County 36-30 in an ill-tempered final at Kisumu National Polytechnic over the weekend.

During last year EA games that were held in Musanze, Rwanda , Kaya finished fourth while Nyakach Girls finished last.

However, this year, the teams have vowed to turn the tide.

“The girls have improved and now have the necessary experience to compete at the regional level. We are ready to go head to head with our Ugandan rivals,” said Kaya Tiwi coach Maryanne Obonyo.

Sally Keta, the Nyakach coach said: “We performed dismally last year in Rwanda. However, I believe we have a better team than last year. We want to reach the semis this time because we have to improve on last year's performance,” she said.

She said the 36-30 loss to Kaya Tiwi is a clear indication that the team is improving tremendously and was quick to note they will be out to dethrone the national champions.

Monica Oguda was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player while her sister Melda was the top scorer with 250 goals in the entire championship.

Monica was the top scorer for her team in the final with 24 while Effie Awuor scored 25 times for her team.

The game was halted for several minutes after Nyakach fans invaded the pitch claiming that one of the umpires was biased. Keta also accused the umpire of being biased.